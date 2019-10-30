Deputy Kenilworth mayor opens charity Christmas card sale

Christmas cards from 10 different charities went on sale this week at Barclays Bank in Kenilworth.

The charity Christmas cards are on sale from 10am to 4.30pm from Monday to Saturday with the exception of Tuesdays when the bank is closed. The cards are for sale on Thursdays until 6pm.

Barclays Bank is located in the town centre on Warwick Road in Kenilworth.

The charities in the card sale include Amnesty International, Cord, Children's Society, Guide Dogs, Home Farm Trust, The Laura Centre, The Leprosy Mission, Royal National Lifeboat International (RNLI), Save the Children and Bardsey Island Trust.