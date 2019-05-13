Did you spot an old London bus in Leamington last week? Here's why...

PGS Global Logistics gave the Acorns Hospice charity a lift – quite literally – when it took volunteers and fundraisers for a ride on a London double-decker bus around the West Midlands.

Owner of both PGS and the bright red Routemaster, Paul Eyles, drove the bus with 60 fundraisers from the Red Lion in Coventry where the party enjoyed their main course, to the Star and Garter in Leamington Spa, to enjoy their just desserts.

But there were no financial passengers on this culinary trip – as each paid £30 for the privilege, half of which went to Acorns, the Midlands-based children’s hospice.

“It always raises a smile when we get the red Routemaster out for charity – and we were able to raise more than that as our party generated around £1000 for Acorns at the same time,” said Paul.

