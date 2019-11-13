Do you know a young person in the Warwick district that deserves a special award? Here's how to nominate them

This year's Children of Courage winners.

After last year's success, the Rotary Club of Warwick Avon is once again holding its Children of Courage event - and organisers are looking for nominations.

Rotarian Andrew Morley, a member of Warwick Avon, said: “There are many young people out there who have met many challenges that life has thrown at them.

"For some it may be overcoming illness or disability, for others it may be dedicating their time to helping others. Some may have shown exceptional bravery rescuing others from danger.

"If you know of such a young person, we’d love to hear from you. Let us know their story but please do check with their parents /guardians they are happy for you to do this. Email me at amorley@btinternet.com"

Six young people along with their parents and the nominee will be invited to a celebratory lunch Tuesday March 3 at the Holiday Inn, Kenilworth. The club will acknowledge their courage with a special rotary trophy, certificate and gift voucher.

Warwick Avon held its first Children of Courage event last year and was greatly acknowledged by all who attended.