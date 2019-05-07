Duck family reunited thanks to Southam firefighters

A duck family was reunited thanks to the help of firefighters from Southam.

A crew from Southam fire station were called out on Sunday to help after it was reported that a mother duck had lost her six ducklings down a storm drain.

The firefighters helped reunite the family with a hose reel.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A slightly unusual rescue yesterday for the crew from Southam, but when they received the call to say that a mother duck was in distress, due to her six ducklings being stuck down a storm drain, they knew they had to assist.

"With a bit of careful planning and a little help from a hose reel, the family were soon reunited. Needless to say, the mother duck was very happy. What more of a reward could we ask for."

The rescued ducklings. Photo by Southam Fire Station.

Some of the rescued ducklings. Photo by Southam Fire Station.

