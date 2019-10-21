Elections for district and town Lillington ward seats to take place next week

Lillington residents will elect a new district ward councillor next week.

The seat on the district council has been made vacant after Liberal Democrat Heather Calver stood down due to ill health.

Local election

Polling stations in the ward will be open next Tuesday (October 29) from 7am to 10pm.

The candidates are Hayley Key (Conservative), Luc Lowndes (Labour) and Daniel Russell (Liberal Democrat).

There will also be an election for the vacant seat for the Royal Leamington Spa Lillington Town Ward.

The candidates for this are Gladys Gibbs (Labour), Hayley Key (Conservative) and Amanda Stevens (Liberal Democrat).

