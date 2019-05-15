Exhibition in memory of Rowington artist raises more than £10k for good causes

Thousands of pounds have been raised for two good causes by the family of a late Rowington artist and sculptor who organised a memorial charity exhibition of her work.

Brian Taylor and his daughters Kate King and Susie Simon held the event at the village hall last Saturday to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Shakespeare Hospice which helped care for his wife and their mother Jan Taylor before she died of cancer last year.

Thousands of pounds were raised were two charities at an exhibition of Jan Taylor's work.

The sale of Jan’s ceramics and paintings is expected to raise in excess of £10,000, which will be split between the two charities.

Brian said: “The joy for me was watching faces as they entered the hall and mouths opened and smiles appeared and the word ‘wow’ was on everyone’s lips.

“While many had pieces of Jan’s work they had not realised she was prolific and they loved seeing a full range in one place.

“They just hoovered it up with virtually everything being sold by the end of the weekend.

“It was very gratifying for all of us and a weekend we will remember for years to come.”

Susie added: “It‘s been lovely to do something so positive together and to feel connected to mum through her art.”

uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JanTaylor