Fair promoting local artists and crafters back in Warwick this weekend

A fair that help promote local artists and crafters will be held in Warwick this weekend.

#LoveLocal fairs, which is a monthly event, was launched in April to showcase people's handmade items.

The fairs are organised by Warwick Town Council and the team at the Warwick visitor information centre and are designed to encourage residents and visitors to support local traders.

#LoveLocal’s next fair will take place at the visitor information centre inside the Court House in Jury Street on Saturday October 12 from 10am until 4.30pm. It will be free to enter.

If anyone is interested in having a stall at a future fair they should call 01926 411694, between 8.45am and 4.45pm Monday to Friday.