Family fun day returning to Warwick park

A family fun day will be returning to Warwick for its second year this bank holiday.

Part of St Nicholas Park will be transformed to feature stalls, rides and refreshments for ‘Party in the Party’ on Monday (August 26).

The event was set up last year to help fund Leamington Carnival, which costs around £6,000 to run.

The team behind the carnival we were concerned that the annual carnival was going to have to be cancelled because of no funding and a suggestion was made to them to host a second event.

All money raised from the Leamington Carnival is passed onto charities within Warwick District.

On the day there will be 50 stalls which will range from local charities to toys, handcrafted goods, produce and street food.

St Nicholas Park in Warwick

As well as stall there will also be entertainment such as Zorbing, donkey rides and go-karts.

Jamie Walker of Leamington Carnival said: “Following a successful event last year, we’re pleased to be hosting our second Party in the Park on Monday.

“The free, family event aims to raise the profile and much needed funds to keep Leamington Carnival alive, which has had a bumpy ride since it’s return in 2014.

“Party in the Park financially supports the running costs of Leamington Carnival, a highly popular event in Leamington.

“We’ve got Fresh providing an incredible line up of singers, bands and performances throughout the day on stage, along with donkey rides, zorbing balls, go karts, street food, glitter painting and 50 stalls showcasing local artists, craft makers and local charities.

“We’re encouraging everyone to head down and enjoy the party atmosphere, a great way to bring the summer holidays to an close.

“We hope that this event can grow over the coming years and turn into one of Warwick’s biggest events. It may be that we can host a parade, if we were able to secure sponsorship for this.

Party in the Park will take place on Monday (August 26) from 10am to 5pm in St Nicholas Park.