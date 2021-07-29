Family treasure trail around Leamington shops set to launch this weekend

Examples of the vehicles in shop windows for families to find along the trail. Photo supplied

An interactive, contactless treasure trail featuring selfie-taking, riddle-solving and exploration is about to be launched in Leamington town centre.

BID Leamington’s free ‘Bepuzzled Treasure Trail’ starts on Sunday August 1 for children and their families over the summer break, with the chance to win a prize for those who complete it.

The trail tells the story of Ollie the Fox and Izzy the Bunny who are on a puzzling treasure hunt all over the world.

Examples of the vehicles in shop windows for families to find along the trail. Photo supplied

Participants need to find 10 ‘steamtabulous’ vehicles in shop windows around the town and scan the QR codes that come with them.

Once the first QR code is scanned using a smartphone, participants will get a map detailing where all the other vehicles are.

Then, for each code that is scanned, the characters and vehicles in the shop window ‘come to life’ and families can take selfies with them. A riddle will also be given for families to solve.

The trail will be up in windows all throughout August, and those who finish the trail will not only be able to download a free e-book to continue Ollie and Izzy’s story and find out the answer to the riddles, but will also be in with a chance of winning a Nintendo Switch.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said: “The Bepuzzled Treasure Trail is a really fun, interesting and free way for families to explore and enjoy Leamington town centre this summer.

“Families will love finding the characters, solving the clues and having a good explore of Leamington while they take part in the trail.