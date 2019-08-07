Feature: successful six years for Lillington Juniors FC to be celebrated with Harry Redknapp event

Six is proving to be the magic number for a growing junior football club in Leamington.

Lillington Juniors, based mainly at North Leamington School, was formed by now director Ryan Cranton six years ago, having had just six players to begin with and then registering six teams in its first season.

Now, six years on, the club now has more than 30 teams and has recently been awarded Charter Standard Community Club status by the Birmingham County FA.

And on September 6 the club will be celebrating its achievements by welcoming Harry Redknapp to a special evening in Warwick.

Ryan has said: “Lillington Juniors is built on truly ethical values that allow children to learn and develop their football and social skills in a fun and safe environment.

“We are the fastest growing junior football club in the Midlands and the largest junior football club in the local area.

“Our coaching sessions are planned and delivered in a way that ensures that all the children are included regardless of ability and have fun.

“We work with boys and girls of all abilities and genuinely enjoy giving children the opportunity to play football.”

The club has just signed a new three-year deal to be a partner club for major sports brand Nike.

Along with kit sponsorship, this also involves training for coaches, incentives for players and invites to various events including the NPC Football Festival at The FA’s St George’s Park centre, where the club’s under-10 girls team played in a tournament.

Lillington Juniors FC director Ryan Cranton with players.

The club has also been selected to run two SSE Wildcats academies which offer football training for girls aged from five to 11.

These give them the chance to play football for the first time and provides regular opportunities to play.

These run at St Josephs School in Whitnash on a Saturday and Sunday morning and at North Leamington School on Sundays.

The club is always looking for players in each age group and always on the lookout for reliable coaches whom it will help to gain FA coaching qualifications.

The early days of Lillington Juniors FC with Ryan Cranton (back right)

Ryan said: “We fully support the FA’s Respect Campaign and ensure that all our coaches, players and parents support it too, as we feel it is an essential part of allowing children to enjoy taking part in football.

"All of our coaches are FA qualified, have an FA DBS check and hold an FA First Aid certificate.

"We also have an FA qualified Child Welfare Officer.

“As these qualifications are all via the FA, you have the piece of mind to know that your child is with a club that adheres to the regulations put in place by the FA while also delivering FA qualified coaching and ensuring your child is safe at the club with the presence of an FA Child Welfare Officer.”

Coaching sessions take place during the football season at North Leamington between 5pm and 8pm on Mondays with start times dependent on age groups.

Outside of the season sessions take place at the school on Sunday mornings.

The club also has a senior first team.

For more information about the club and its various teams visit the website www.lillingtonjuniorsfc.co.uk or call 07867 484013.

Lillington Juniors FC are hosting an evening with former Premier League football manager and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2018 King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp next month.

The event, being held in association with the Free Radio charity Cash for Kids, will take place at Warwick Hall at Warwick School in Myton Road on Friday September 6 from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Harry Redknapp remains the last English manager to have won the FA Cup and had an illustrious playing and managerial career.

He will take part in an unscripted question and answer session with the BBC’s Mark Clemmit.

He will also have a meet and greet session with platinum and gold ticket holders.

A comedian will also entertain guests, as well as a fully licensed bar and canapes will be served to tables.

Tickets prices are from £55.

Courier and KWN readers can get 25 per cent off ticket prices with the code COURIER25

Visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lillingtonjuniorsfootballclubltd/242942#