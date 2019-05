Firefighters were called out to a fire at a landfill site near Southam yesterday (Tuesday)

At around 3.45pm a crew from Kenilworth Fire Station were sent to the scene along with a crew from Gaydon to an industrial compactor on fire at a landfill site near Southam.

Crews from Kenilworth and Gaydon were sent to the scene. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station.

The vehicle was well alight when the crews arrived.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels, foam and main jets to extinguish the fire.

Crews attended the scene for around two hours.