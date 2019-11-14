Firefighters rescue people from two flooding incidents across south Warwickshire

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service responding to an incident in flooded roadways (Photo from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service)

Crews from Shipston-on-Stour have been called out three times so far today (Thursday November 14) to flooding incidents.

Two of those involved people trapped in their vehicles after driving through flood water.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Over the last few days we have experienced a large number of calls to people marooned in vehicles stranded in flood water.

"Warwickshire Fire and Rescue is committed to assisting our community at incidents such as this and has attended numerous calls and effected rescues of people in need.

"In many cases the incidents could have been avoided if drivers had not chosen to enter the water in the first instance.

"Warwickshire Fire and Rescue would urge our community to follow advice provided and acknowledge weather warnings. If travel is required please proceed with caution and ensure that routes involving any water, especially fords or low-lying areas, are avoided.

"Most vehicles are not designed to travel through water and as such will stall if it enters the air filters or engine bay.

Flooded roadway (picture from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service)

"To ensure you do not get stranded Warwickshire Fire and Rescue would always advice avoiding entering water in your car.

"Warwickshire's fire engines need to be available to respond to emergency calls and as such if we can avoid committing our crews to preventable incidents it would be to the benefit of the wider community. Thank you for helping us to help you."