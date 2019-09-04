Flavourful festival returning to Leamington

One of Leamington's biggest event of the year will be returning to the town this weekend.

Restaurants, cafes and bars will join bakers, street food vendors and other local producers for the Leamington Food and Drink Festival.

Pictured front, from left to right: Bella Fillove and Sarah Kerr (Bills Restaurant), Frankie Griffiths (The Drawing Board), Jane Davis (Cheeky Cheese), Laura Hamilton (Queans Restaurant), Sandor Hodi (Savis Bakery), Alison Shaw (BID Leamington), and back, Tom Robinson and Charles Harris (Libertine Burger).

The free-to-attend festival, which will take place at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday (September 7) and Sunday (September 8), attracts around 25,000 people from across the region and beyond.

The event, organised by BID Leamington with the support of local businesses, is now in its 12th year.

The town’s impressive mix of independent and national food and drink outlets is reflected in the line-up, with Cheeky Cheese and Bill’s Restaurant among the new exhibitors for this

year.

Bill’s Restaurant will be bringing their regional chef to the festival for the first time, who will also be appearing on the Live Cookery Theatre, and new local producer Cheeky Cheese will

be bringing its version of Pimento cheese.

Returning exhibitors include The Drawing Board, with its ‘Claw and Order’ seafood street food, Savi’s Bakery, with its sweet and savoury bakes, Libertine Burger, with its street food burgers, and Queans Restaurant, well-known for its Iced Queans ice-cream and Gin Bar.

Alison Shaw, BID Leamington project manager, said: “Festival goers can look forward to a mouth-watering programme over the two days with something to suit all tastes and ages.

“Around 130 exhibitors will be showcasing the best in local food and drink, and we’re delighted to welcome a number of new faces including Cheeky Cheese and Bill’s Restaurant.

“Chefs from around the town will also be demonstrating their culinary skills alongside amateurs competing for the ‘Home Cook of the Year’ title in the Live Kitchen.

“The ever popular Kids Cookery School will return with plenty of cooking sessions for children and with the restoration of the bandstand complete, an exciting line-up of live music will be back on the Pump Room Gardens stage.”

Out-of-town visitors are being encouraged to take the train with the chance of winning on-the-spot prizes which include a £50 meal voucher for Giggling Squid, the Thai restaurant chain which is soon to open in the town centre.

Full event details including the festival programme, which runs from 10am to 6pm on both days, can be found by clicking here or by going to: https://leamingtonfoodfestival.co.uk/

Anyone interested in volunteering at the event should email info@bidleamington.com