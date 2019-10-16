Former Leamington College pupils hold reunion event to mark 70 years since they went to the college

Former Leamington College for Boys pupils have been reunited at the site of the school 70 years after they first went there.

The 14 old boys who started at the college in 1949 have met up annually for the last ten years but this was the first time the event was held at Audley Binswood retirement village, which was built at the site of the former college building in Binswood Avenue.

Those who attended were organisers Dave Morris and Trevor Edwards, John Crooke, Bob Moorcroft, Prof Malcolm McDonald, John Lines, Jim Hostings, Colin Colston, Dave Rowbottom, Dave Kerry, Mick Russel, Jake McOwen, John Megeney and Nigel Standbridge.

Some travelled from other parts of the UK but several continue to live in and around Leamington.

Mr Morris, who lives in Cubbington, said: "People have said they want to keep these reunions going as long as enough of us are fit and well to do so.

"It's absolutely great to see everyone each year."