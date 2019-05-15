Founder of Hatton school for bullied children receives her MBE

The founder of a school that helps bullied children has vowed to carry on her work after receiving an MBE.

Viv Morgan, 75, who set up Northleigh House School with her husband Fred in 2012, received her Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to education on May 2.

Viv Morgan with her MBE.

She received her MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Northleigh House School, which is also a charity, now supports up to 30 secondary-school aged children recovering from the effects of extreme bullying.

Read More: New Year’s Honours List surprise for Hatton school founder

Viv said: “It was a lovely day and they really look after you there. There were lots of people about helping you and they were really nice.

“My nine-year-old grandson, my daughter and her husband came with me to the palace. My grandson absolutely loved it.

“It was held at Buckingham Palace and Prince Williams gave me my MBE. It was really lovely and quite a proud moment.

“People have done much more amazing things than me. I’ve been having a nice time in Hatton and there are people who have been out in Afghanistan.

“We will be carrying on the work that we do.

“The day after I got my MBE the children at the school had put tables together outside and put flowers, coffee and cake out for a garden party. It was lovely.”

Read More: Big fundraising goals for Hatton school that helps bullied children