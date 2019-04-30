Free Comic Book Day and Batman returns to Leamington Library

The team behind the award-winning convention Leam Comic Con has teamed up with Leamington Library to bring Free Comic Book Day back to the town centre this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday (May 4) from 10am to 2pm.

Free Comic Book Day is a worldwide celebration held annually on the first Saturday in May. Hoping to help more people discover the amazing world of comics, the creators of Leam Comic Con will be ‘popping up’ at the library to give hundreds away for free!

Dan Mallier, Creator of Leamington Comic Con, said: “Free Comic Book Day is a great way for us to thank the loyal followers of our show and to encourage even more people to discover the marvellous world of comics, and of course their local library!”

Special Free Comic Book titles include: Stranger Things, Under The Moon A Catwoman Tale, Riverdale, TMNT Casualties of War, Deadly Class Killer Set, Avengers, The 13th Doctor, Disney’s Descendants and many more, but once they’re gone they’re gone!

Gill Colbourne, area librarian for Warwickshire County Council, said: “Comics are a great way to get reluctant readers to start reading, in fact some schools even use them as a general teaching tool. We’re excited to host Free Comic Book Day alongside Leamington Comic Con, after all the library is a great place to work, study, relax or read a comic.”

Leam Comic Con logo

Comic book fans and families can swing by Leamington Library, grab a free comic and even have their photo taken with Leamington’s very own Batman and Redhood.

Leam Comic Con will return on Saturday October 5 at All Saints Church, Leamington.

Big name guests include: Jamie Delano (Hellblazer, 2000AD), John Wagner (Judge Dredd, 2000AD, Rok of The Reds), Mike Carey (Hellblazer, Lucifer), Kev Hopgood (creator Hulkbuster and War Machine, 2000AD, Zoids), Hannah Berry (UK comics laureate 2019), Dan Cornwall (2000AD, Rok of The Reds) and The Etherington Brothers.

Early bird tickets for Leamington Comic Con 2019 will also be available on the day for just £6, children under 13 can still attend for free with a paying adult.

Discounted tickets are currently available online at www.leamcomiccon.co.uk/ticket