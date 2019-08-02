Fun day to be held to celebrate Chase Meadow community

A fun day is being held in Chase Meadow next week to celebrate the local community.

Over the last couple of years the team at the Chase Meadow Community Centre have been working to increase their services and projects for the community.

To celebrate some of the new initiatives, links and the community itself, a fun day is being held on Monday (August 5).

Jo Whitten from Chase Meadow community centre, said: “We have been working hard to diversify our offering to the community and to provide a wide range of services including a dementia drop-in, two new youth clubs and support groups for those who have been bereaved and parents of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

“Recently we opened a community café to give people a place to come together.

“Another focus has been building links and partnerships with local organisations. We have formed a really rewarding and productive relationship with our local GP Practice – Chase Meadow Health Centre - previously known as The New Dispensary Surgery.

Chase Meadow community centre.

“We have been working with them, and the Patient Participation Group (PPG) on a new ‘Social Prescribing Scheme’, which has the potential to improve wellbeing.

“We have worked with Karen Mitchell of the PPG to produce a database of the clubs and services, called the ‘Wellbeing Menu’ which would benefit the physical or mental health and wellbeing of the community.

“Karen has also been instrumental in initiating more new services to add, such as a ‘Walking for Health’, creating a new community garden, and our new environmental group which is working to make Chase Meadow a more eco-friendly area. Chase Meadow Residents Association has also supported all of these initiatives.”

Read more: New chapter for Chase Meadow GP Practice

Work on this project was recently recognised at The South Warwickshire Primary Care Awards, where Chase Meadow Health Centre received an award for its ‘progressive attitude to social prescribing’.

Jo added: “All in all we have a lot to celebrate here on Chase Meadow, so we have decided to link all of this in to our Community Monday Fun Day on August 5.

“We will also be relaunching the newly-named Chase Meadow Health Centre and officially launching our ‘Wellbeing Menu’. People can get to know those that run the clubs listed on the menu, with many giving tasters at the event.”

The fun day will also feature a range of activities such as animal handling, a climbing wall, crafts and inflatables. ‘Get Cooking’ will be on hand to ensure kids coming along get a healthy meal, and Chase Meadow Community Café will be selling drinks and snacks.

The ‘Walking for Health’ group will also be taking members of the community on a final walking route at the end of the day.

The Community Monday Fun Day will be taking place at Chase Meadow community centre on Monday August 5 between 3pm and 6pm, with celebrations continuing at the Chase Meadow Health Centre until 7pm.