Fun for all ages next week at Royal Priors in Leamington

Free fun activities for all the family are taking place at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington next week.

The Summer of Fun event will be taking place on Wednesday August 7 and Thursday August 8 from 11am to 3pm on both days.

Royal Priors

Located on the upper level of the centre, youngsters ones can enjoy an assortment of crafts ranging from their very own one-of-a-kind birdfeeders as well as colourful wind chimes.

Sarah Jones, Royal Priors Shopping Centre manager, said: “As a community hub we wanted to provide inspiring summer events for everyone to take part in. Our children’s activities are always popular, and we look forward to continuing to welcome many more youngsters over the holidays.

“These sessions are not only great for keeping kids entertained for free but also creates a wonderful opportunity for local families in the area to socialise and meet other parents and children. What better way to spend the holidays?”

For more information on the events taking place at Royal Prior Shopping Centre visit www.royalpriors.com.