Fundraising ball helps Warwick mum get closer to £50,000 target for MS treatment

A fundraising ball has helped a mum from Warwick get closer to her £50,000 target for treatment to help fight the progression of her Multiple Sclerosis.

Catherine Cook, who has three young children, was diagnosed with MS in 2000 when she was in her early 30s.

Catherine Cook with MP Matt Western and Warwick Mayor Neale Murphy. Photo submitted.

Since February she has been trying to raise £50,000 so that she can have a course of haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), which could reverse the effects of her condition.

Catherine has been holding various fundraising event throughout the year to help raise the money for the treatment.

On October 12 Catherine held a fundraising ball at The Court House in Warwick, which raised £3,634, taking her total raised to £48,059.

Catherine said: "The fundraising ball was a resounding success, and £3,634 was raised, thanks to a successful raffle and auction.

"I had a lot of great prizes donated including a night away in a De Vere hotel in Leicestershire, a Aston Martin V8 driving experience and a round of golf for four at Stratford Oaks Golf Club.

"I also had the fabulous band Hunky Davy play for free, and Underwoods wines donated free fizz for the drinks reception, and even the Court House gave me a large discount on hiring the venue.

"I worked really hard over the past few months negotiating good discounts, meeting people at networking events and advertising the ball. Maya Indian Brasserie in Smith Street, Warwick has been collecting all tips for the past fortnight.

"If it hadn't been for the generosity of the people of Warwick, I wouldn't have made such a large sum. This brings the total that I have made since I began the Reboot Cath with HSCT campaign in February of this year to £48,059, out of the £50k I need for my treatment."

Explaining the treatment Catherine is looking to have she said: “HSCT is the only known medical treatment that has halted the progression of MS for the majority of patients who have gone through it. It’s a chemotherapy-based treatment which removes your immune system and reboots it using your own harvested stem cells.

“It’s not available as a standard treatment on the NHS; either you have to be part of a medical study or be one of the most extreme people suffering from MS.

“It’s offered at in Pueblo, Mexico and I’m asking for help to fund my treatment and after care. It isn’t risk-free and it’s a harsh treatment to endure. But almost 700 people have been treated in Mexico including BBC News correspondent Caroline Wyatt.

"I have been accepted for treatment on May 4 2020.

“I am doing this to try and change mine and my family’s lives. MS is causing me lots of problems, including pain and exhaustion on a daily basis meaning that I can’t join in with a lot of family activities.

“I have to plan everything in advance to ensure I get enough rest. I want to get my life back so I can be the mum my children need me to be."

To help Catherine raise the remaining money she will be having a stall at the Whitnash Christmas Bazaar on December 7 from 1pm to 5pm and a stall at the Lighthorne Village Christmas Fair on December 8 from 2pm to 4pm. She will be selling hand made wreaths, Christmas decorations and mince pies and other treats.

There will also be an 80s disco at the Nelson Club in Warwick in January, which will be run by DJ Gill's Bespoke Vinyl Show.

For more information about Catherine's fundraising go to: https://www.rebootcathwithhsct.com/