Fundraising cancer patient who works in Leamington conquers Britain’s hardest walk six months after being on a life support machine

Leamington IT director Martyn Wells has completed Britain’s hardest walk six months after being on a life support machine.

Father-of-two Martyn, 50, who works at law firm Wright Hassall in the town, is a stage four cancer patient and underwent seven surgeries in 18 months following his diagnosis, culminating in him losing his stomach to a metastatic tumour and, more recently, fighting for his life on an intensive care unit after developing pneumonia and chest sepsis.

Paris Palmer, Josh Williams, Rob Simcock, Martyn Wells and Andrew Mayhew took on the Cape Wrath Trail .

At the end of last month he set off with his team from Fort William in North West Scotland to complete the Cape Wrath challenge which involved walking over 180 miles and climbing over 35,000 feet of vertical ascent whilst carrying a 17kg bag full of all the supplies needed to survive in the Scottish wilderness.

Martyn took on the challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that has supported him since he was diagnosed with stage four melanoma in 2017.

He has raised more than £36,500 so far, with donations still coming in.

Within the first few days of the starting the expedition the team encountered life threatening conditions, were forced to wade through dangerous thigh-high white water crossings and clamber up 150ft cliffs with 17kg packs on to escape flooded glens.

Martyn Wells while taking on the Cape Wrath Trail challenge.

The team continued to face ruthless conditions through the Fisherfield Wilderness and on the final stretch to Cape Wrath, both of which involved very serious river crossings.

Martyn said: “I was elated to complete such a difficult challenge, supported by my brilliant team.

“The weather was extreme and took care of any chance that we might complete the entire trail in ten days, but what we completed in four days in Knoydart was truly exceptional.

“It is a pleasure to bring awareness of the overall shortage in funding of cancer support in the United Kingdom and to fundraise to enable more patients and their families to enjoy the great support that Macmillan Cancer Support provide to people, like me, under these difficult circumstances.”

Martyn is no stranger to challenging himself to raise money for Macmillan.

In 2018 he raised £46,000 for the charity by completing the 211-mile Severn Way.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/capewrathtrail2019