Funds are being raised for new 'educational space' in Warwickshire that offers 'non-curriculum' school skills such as mechanics, building, foraging and meditation

Family Fundraising event for The School Warwickshire.

A family fundraising event is taking place in Kenilworth in support of the launch of an 'alternative educational space' for young children across Warwickshire.

The event, taking place at The Gatehouse, in Leamington Road (CV8 2LP), on Sunday October 17 from 10am to 6pm will raise funds for The School Warwickshire.

It will include pumpkin carving, a bouncy castle, games and crafts, magical characters, wood sculpture carving, an animal petting zoo, street food vendors and more.

Tom Hickin, a multi-skilled tradesman and the founder of The School Warwickshire, said: "It is our belief that mainstream schooling leaves many essential skills off the curriculum.

"We want this to change.

"By supporting us, you will help us in our mission to provide our students with a well-rounded education that emphasises self-development and empowers them with the practical, spiritual and mental skills needed to live long, fulfilling lives."

The School's curriculum will include mechanics, building, foraging, kinseology, meditation, reflexology, cooking, archery and more

