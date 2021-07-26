GAP store in Leamington town centre is set to close next month and is holding a clearance sale

International clothing brand GAP is holding a clearance sale at its branch in Leamington town centre before it closes all of its stores across the UK and Ireland.

The branch, which has been at the Royal Priors for several years, is selling off all of its stock at heavily discounted prices and even some fixtures and fittings.

At the beginning of July GAP announced that it would be closing all of its 81 stores across the UK and Ireland and goes fully online as the brand adjusts to changes in shopping habits fas a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

GAP at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington town centre.

This is yet another blow to high streets nationwide and to Leamington town centre which is set to lose Marks and Spencer in the Royal Priors, which already has an two-floor empty unit where the now-closed Topshop and Topman used to be.