GCSE Results for pupils in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Secondary school pupils in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth are collecting their GCSE results this morning.

Southam College results

Southam College, part of Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust, is delighted to have sustained another year of excellent results in Key Stage 4.

83% achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and Maths, and 60% achieved a Grade 5 or above in English and Maths.

There were many exceptional individual achievements, including Cara Andrews (5 grade 9s and 5 grade 8s), Jonathan Fletcher (6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 7), Oliver Kirk (5 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and 1 Distinction) and Madeleine Becker (5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s).

Headteacher Ranjit Samra said: “I am delighted with the impressive performance of our students once again. They have worked incredibly hard and deserve every accolade.”

North Leamington School results

Exams

On the back of last week’s outstanding A-level results, North Leamington School is delighted with this year’s provisional GCSE results.

76% of students achieved 4+ in English and Maths; 54% of students achieved 5+ in English and Maths; 17% of students achieved 7+ in English and Maths; 64% of all Science grades were 5 or above; 81% of all Science grades were 4 or above.

There have been a number of further outstanding individual student performances including: Fern Linehan with eight grade 9 and 2 grade 8; Alice Hutton with seven grade 9 and 3 grade 8; Ellie Leigh with six grade 9 and four grade 8; Rachel Barnes with five grade 9 and five grade 8.

Other students who have strong grade 8 and 9 performances include: Nina Harris, Leah Martin, Annamari Realo, Blaise Sheehan, Maddy Stinton and Daniel McCarthy.

Headteacher Joy Mitchell, said: “I’m delighted and very proud of what we have achieved again this year. Credit must go to both the students and staff for their commitment and hard work to achieve these very strong outcomes.

"I would also like to thank our parents and carers for their support in making this year such a success. I’m confident that our students will continue to be successful in the future and I wish them well.”

Campion School Results

Campion School pupils achieved strongly in all areas again this year with over 80% of pupils achieving a grade 4 or above in English and 70% achieving a grade 4 or above in GCSE Maths.

More pupils than ever have achieved the highest grades of 7,8 and 9.

Headteacher Jassa Panesar said: “Well done to all our pupils and their families.

"You thoroughly deserve these excellent results.

"I am very pleased with this year’s results as I have seen the dedication and hard work that has gone into achieving them.

"Our pupils have risen to the challenge of the more rigorous and demanding academic exam system.

"As a result more pupils have achieved the EBACC.

"The school continues to more forward positively and I look forward to welcoming many of our fantastic Year 11 into our increasing successful sixth form in September.

Warwick School results

Warwick School is once again delighted to share the excellent GCSE results achieved by the class of 2019.

66% of the grades were awarded at A*/A (9-7 in the new system), with 85% at A* - B (9-6).

Eight boys achieved an impressive 10 A* grades or equivalent: Rupert Bottomley-Matts, Timothy Briggs, Young Ha Chun, William Foster, Joshua Hill,

Freddie Keays, William Knights and Archie McCusker, with a further 30 boys achieving a clean sweep of grades A* - A or equivalent.

Success was achieved in a diverse range of subjects with over 90% of students studying Computer Science, DT, Biology, History, Latin, RS and German achieving A*-B (9-6).

Headmaster Deneal Smith said: “This is another strong set of GCSE results and I would like to offer my congratulations to all those boys who have worked so hard for this success.

"In this Engineering heartland, I am particularly pleased to see such success in maths, sciences and design technology alongside those achieved in the arts and humanities subjects.

"It has to be remembered that these academic results are reached alongside stunning achievements in music, drama and sport.

"I am very proud of our boys and of the teachers who have done so much to support them.”

Aylesford School results

"Aylesford School and Sixth Form College’s overall 2019 GCSE results are the best recorded during recent times.

80% of students achieved a standard pass in English and maths, whilst 70% of students gained a pass in both of these subjects. 71% of students were able to gain standard passes in two science qualifications. Overall 65% of students gained a grade 4 pass in five or more subjects.

Headteacher Steve Hall said: “Congratulations and well done to all students, their teachers and their parents for all the hard work and serious applications needed to achieve these excellent outcomes.

“These results come a week after the release of A-levels where 40% of examinations were graded A*/B and 75% of examinations were graded at A*-C.

All richly deserved and in need of celebration!”

Princethorpe College results

Princethorpe College is celebrating its best ever GCSE results. From a cohort of 127 pupils almost half (48%) of all entries were graded the coveted 9, 8 or 7 grades and 36 of its Year 11 pupils achieved eight or more 9, 8 or 7 grades.

There were many exceptional personal achievements, with stand-out performances from Grace McGrory, James Gallagher, Lauren Mason, Alex Rejali and Prajeet Prabakaran, who all achieved an outstanding eleven or more grade 9s.

Princethorpe pupils performed well in all the core subjects, but the College is again delighted with its English results - this year 62% of pupils achieved 9, 8 or 7 grades - and the standard of Art was again commended by the examination board moderators, with 72% being graded 9 or 8.

Overall 96% of the grades achieved were A* - C or 9 - 4 grades.

Headmaster Ed Hester said: “I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 pupils.

"I am delighted with the excellent results they have achieved across the board; it is a privilege to be amongst so many happy pupils and marvellous to be able to celebrate such success.

"We are of course delighted with the exceptionally high number of top grades, but we are proud of all our pupils who have worked hard and done their very best.

"Whilst their results are important, this year group have also demonstrated many fine qualities worth celebrating, such as kindness, respect, determination and friendship.”

“All credit goes to our pupils and staff for their commitment and hard work.

"The College goes from strength to strength and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority of this cohort back into our successful Sixth Form for the next stage of their education.”

The Kingsley School results

The Kingsley School community is celebrating superb results in this year’s GCSE examinations, following on from a fantastic set of A-level results.

83% of students attained level 9-7 (A*-A equivalent) grades.

Of all grades, 39% were at level 9-7 (A*-A), 69% were at level 9-6 (A*-B equivalent) and 98% at level 9-5 (A*-C equivalent).

Exceptional performances were seen in all three sciences, with multiple A*As and a 100% pass rate. Top marks were also seen in music, geography, religious studies, Spanish, Latin, history and drama.

Among the many individual success stories were: Emily Talbot (from Kenilworth), who achieved 8 level 9-7 grades, including 5 grade 9s; Lara Whitmore (from Stratford-upon-Avon), who achieved 8 level 9-7 grades, including 4 grade 9s; Lily Lawson (from Stratford-upon-Avon), who achieved 9 level 9-7 grades, including 4 grade 9s; Imogen DeArmitt (from Warwick), who achieved 9 level 9-7 grades; Gemma Hotchkiss (from Gaydon), Lily Clarke (from Leamington); and Georgie Green (from Warwick), who all achieved 7 level 9-7 grades.

Headteacher Ms Heather Owens said: “I am full of pride for the girls’ individual success stories. "The results reflect the hard work of the girls and the strong partnership between students, staff and parents.

"They also reflect Kingsley’s academic rigour across the board with top grades improving yet again. It is particularly impressive that the girls achieve so well academically whilst balancing their many extra-curricular commitments, from Duke of Edinburgh, to LAMDA, performing and sporting successes.

"We are extremely proud of the well-rounded individuals they have become, and look forward to seeing them continue to flourish in the future.”

Arnold Lodge results

The Arnold Lodge School community is celebrating an exceptional (and record breaking!) set of results. Of all grades awarded, 10% were at the coveted level 9 grade, significantly above national standards set. 37.5% of pupils attained at least one level 8 grade and an impressive 25% of pupils attained a level 9 grade in one or more of their subjects.

94% of pupils achieved 5 or more grade 4s with 25% of grades awarded at 7 or above. Of particular note are the results in languages (Arnold Lodge offers Spanish, French and German) with 80% of grades awarded at grade 9 and the Sciences with, on average, 43% of grades awarded in Biology,

Physics or Chemistry at a grade 7 or higher.

Most impressively, on average, pupils at Arnold Lodge achieved 11 grades above their targets set by external testing upon entry into the school (the highest ever value added score for ALS). This is a significant achievement for the pupils, staff and wider school community and reflects the academic value added for the pupils at Arnold Lodge across their time at the school.

Among the individual success stories were Ellis Clifford who was awarded 6 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s. Aaron High-Stephenson, Head Prefect, was awarded 5 level 7s and has the highest value added score in Arnold Lodge’s history.

Headteacher David Preston said: “I am particularly delighted for the pupils and wish to congratulate all of our Year 11 for their success.

"They have worked tremendously hard and it is wonderful to see them rewarded for their efforts.

"The value added progress achieved by the pupils is exceptional showing the combined efforts of the teachers, parents and pupils at ALS to allow the pupils to attain far beyond expectations.

"Seeing the tremendous success of our pupils is wonderful and I look forward to our pupils’ continued achievements across their A-level years.”

Kenilworth School results

Year 11 students from Kenilworth School were delighted with their superb results in their GCSEs, graded 9-1 across all subjects.

An impressive 66% of students achieved a strong pass in both English and Maths at grade 5 and above and 82% achieved a solid pass of at least a grade 4 in both subjects.

The average grade for a student was 5.8 which represented very strong progress for the majority, compared with their attainment on entry.

There were some outstanding performances from several individuals, who achieved the gold standard of grade 9 across several qualifications.

Headteacher Hayden Abbott said: “It is always a delight, but not a surprise to see our students do so well.

"Their well-deserved success is due to their exceptionally hard work and dedication to their study in school and at home, combined with their enthusiasm to take part in or lead enrichment activities outside of the timetabled curriculum.

"What we do in Kenilworth School is far more than prepare our young people for exams. We provide them with opportunities to broaden their understanding of the world around them and make the most of their potential.

"They enjoy what they do and act as strong role models and ambassadors for younger students in school and in the town. We are all very proud of our students.

"Congratulations to all of the outgoing year 11s at Kenilworth School.”