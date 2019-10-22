Get your spook on at Warwick Castle

Halloween has returned to Warwick Castle with some new attractions this year.

With new attractions for 2019, guests can make their way around the Castle depending on their fear factor level - Plucky Pumpkins, Daring Dukes or Brave Knights.

The Halloween events have returned to Warwick Castle. Photo by Warwick Castle.

By day, odd characters tell spellbinding stories to guests of all ages with lighthearted fun in the Haunted Hollows, Witches Tower and Dead Centre Stage, while a scarier ambience emerges as darkness falls with actor-led and special effects experiences in new 'Dead of Knight'.

Here's what's guests can get up to in each for the fear factors this year:

For Plucky Pumpkins

Youngsters and can take part in a host of activities and shows through the day. The activities include convince the 'snooty butler' he is not alone in a spooky old mansion, helping the Witches discover the secret to eternal youth in the Witches Tower, and going through the Haunted Hollows woodland trail before being able to join a host of characters for games and shows at Dead Centre Stage.

For Daring Dukes

In the Castle Dungeon visitors can find some of the darkest, bloodiest and most frightening times in the Castle’s history as live actors and special effects bring life to the tales. Returning after a successful debut last year, guests tackle the Escape Room to free the tortured soul of an imprisoned War of the Roses soldier.

For Brave Knights

For those feeling brave they can head to the Haunted Castle after dark as chilling mists roll in over Warwick to pit your survival skills against the dreaded army of the dead. Travel through the depths of the Castle to make your escape from the Dead of Knight scare maze.

Melissa Paniccia, head of history at Warwick Castle, said: "With fearsomely fun attractions for all ages ranging from Wicked Witches to the dead come back to life, Halloween is one of the most evocative times for the castle that bristles with the energy of those who’ve lived - and died - here over the centuries.”

The Haunted Castle costs from £20 per person for daytime entrance and from £15 per person for evening entrance (5pm to 10pm from October 24th to October 31).

Tickets including the Castle Dungeon experience cost from £25 per person.

Tickets can be booked online at: www.warwick-castle.com