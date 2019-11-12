Giant bauble will be part of new Christmas illuminations in Leamington

From Left to right: Robert Nash, Clerk Leamington Spa Town Council, Councillor Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council, Stephanie Kerr, Executive Director BID Leamington, Sarah Jones, Centre Manager Royal Priors, Marcus Ferguson, Business Support Team Leader Warwick District Council, Alison Shaw, Project Manager BID Leamington.

The 3.5m high bauble in Regent Court is part of a new dazzling display of illuminations which will be switched on in the town centre this Sunday (November 17).

The Christmas lights are funded each year by BID Leamington, Leamington Town Council and Warwick District Council, and can be seen on the main thoroughfares of the town centre, extending from the Upper Parade and into High Street and Clemens Street.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said: “We are excited that the town centre is getting brand new Christmas lights as the previous illuminations had been in place for six years and were made up of new and old displays which were past their best.

“Having a beautifully lit town over the festive season is really important not only for local businesses but also for the local community and visitors as it helps make the town centre a lovely space for people to eat, drink and shop, and enjoy everything the town has to offer.”

Cllr Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business and environment, said: “I am very pleased that these wonderful new lights will be illuminating our beautiful buildings and bringing an extra sparkle to our town during the festive season.

“We have a fantastic selection of shops, cafes, restaurants and seasonal entertainment in Leamington as well as free weekend parking at the council offices at Riverside House.

"I therefore hope that this will encourage shoppers and visitors to come into the town centre and support our local businesses throughout the Christmas period.”

The town centre lights, also featuring new stars lining the Parade as well as some well-loved favourites such as the reindeer on Warwick Street, will be complemented by the Royal Priors Shopping Centre installing new illuminations.

The big switch-on will kick start the festivities in the town centre including Luminate Leamington on Sunday, December 1, featuring the hugely-popular Lantern Parade which will set off from the Royal Pump Room Gardens at 5pm.