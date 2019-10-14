Giggling Squid in Leamington opens to the public

Thai food restaurant Giggling Squid in Leamington has opened its doors to the public for the first time today (Monday October 14).

The branch in Regent Street - which is the company's 33rd to open in the UK - held a VIP launch event on Friday and held staff training last week and over the weekend before opening at noon today.

Giggling Squid in Leamington.

The restaurant's menu includes a wide range of vegan and children's options.

Thai-born Pranee and her husband Andrew, founded Giggling Squid – the nickname of one of their children – to bring an experience of Thai eating to the UK 'where food is celebrated and there’s no standing on ceremony'.

The Leamington launch takes their group of restaurants to 33.

Pranee said: “We’re thrilled to have introduced Royal Leamington Spa to our Giggling Squid family.

"I want each guest to feel like they’re coming into my home – feeling welcome, relaxed and generously looked after.

"We’re want to bring to people Thai food with personality that’s cooked by experts and served with heart.”

https://www.gigglingsquid.com/#

