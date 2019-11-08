Gin donations will be just the tonic to support Warwick charity event

The team at Billesley Manor Hotel is asking people to donate a bottle of gin to be given as prizes to a select number of attendees during the ball, which is being held at the luxury venue in aid of Molly Olly’s Wishes next Saturday (November 16).

Around 500 people are expected to attend to the ball, which will be set in a marquee within the stunning grounds of the historic property.

Jo Reeves, director of sales and marketing at Billesley Manor which is based near Stratford, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting and supporting this year’s ball in support of Molly Olly’s Wishes.

Molly Ollerenshaw (left) with her family.

"It’s always a fantastically fun event, which raises much needed funds and awareness for such a worthy cause.

“We hope that people will get behind us and help us to reach our goal of providing 40 bottles of gin for the raffle. We’ve already had support from a number of local businesses and organisations and would love for the public to get involved too.”

Molly Olly’s Wishes is a Warwick-based charity, founded in 2011 by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw.

Their daughter, Molly, was diagnosed aged three with a Wilms tumour and despite a long and brave five-year fight, died in 2011.

Having spent a large part of those years in and out of hospital, the family soon realised that many of the patients they met did not have the emotional or financial support that they had for Molly and her siblings.

Molly wanted to help these children and so Molly Olly’s Wishes was born.