Handmade church pew cushions to go on display at Kenilworth church exhibition

There will be an exhibition of unique handmade pew cushions at the Abbey Hill United Reform Church in Kenilworth this week.

The exhibition will be held from 10am to 4pm on Thursday September 26 to Saturday September 28.

Church pew cushion at Abbey Hill URC church in Kenilworth

Entry to the exhibit is free, and refreshments will be included at the church.

The exhibition includes 48 personalised pew cushions with varying messages on them ranging from memorials for loved ones, to long-time families who were members of the church, to the Craft Group, to The Coffee Pot, the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, the Ladies Circle, a couple’s golden wedding anniversary among others.

The cushions were made over the last 10 or 20 yeas by members of the church’s sewing guild, which later became the church’s craft group.

Anne Gilmore, one of the exhibition’s organisers, said the handmade cushions were on exhibit because the pews were due to be removed as part of the church’s refurbishments.

Handmade church pew cushion at the Abbey Hill URC Church in Kenilworth

Anne said: “As they are unique we felt that people should have the opportunity to see them before they disappear.”

Many of the cushions will be returned to the homes of where they were made others will be kept on some of the pews that will be relocated to the church balcony and it’s possible some will be mounted on the walls of the church.

Anne added: “It is important that they are remembered along with those who worked on them.”