Haunted house in Leamington will raise money for search and rescue team

A Leamington family who turn their home into a haunted house for Halloween is raising money this year to support the charity which helped in the search for their missing neighbour.

Jenny Rudel and her family who live in Albert Street, were considering not hosting the event this year, such was the mood among residents over their concern for missing 91-year-old Ronald Lovell.

Photo from the haunted house in Albert Street from a previous Halloween.

But the family have now decorated the house and will ask for donations to Warwickshire Search and Rescue Team have helped in the search for Mr Lovell.

Jenny said: "This year we felt it would be inappropriate to host it considering the circumstances with our missing neighbour, however we've had so many children saying how excited they are about our house so we have decided to go ahead with it but instead turn it into a charity event to raise money for the Warwickshire Search and Rescue Team who have worked tirelessly to search for Ron.

"I have been in contact with them and they absolutely love the idea and gave me two of their charity buckets for the event.

"I would also like to ask any companies if they wish to donate any treats for us to give out to the children as I think we're going to need a lot and any help with this would be greatly appreciated."

The house will be open from 6pm on Halloween (Thursday October 31).

Warwickshire Search and Rescue Team is an operational lowland rescue team, set up to assist the Police with searches for vulnerable missing persons within Warwickshire, and beyond.

Members are on call 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

It is a registered charity and receives no funding from the government.

All of its members are unpaid volunteers, who finance their own personal kit and travel expenses.

However donations are needed to keep the team operational, allow them to purchase essential equipment and to be able to provide the best professional training for its members.

For more information click here.

Mr Lovell was reported missing by his family on Monday October 14.

A body has now been found in the search, police have reported.