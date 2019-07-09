Here's a few photos from Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival in Warwick

The event, which took place in St Nicholas Park last Friday, Saturday and Sunday, attracted more than 13,000 people over the three days.

The festival featured Michelin-starred chefs, stalls and music acts such as Tom Odell, Razorlight and Will Young.It has also been announced that the festival will return next year.

Steve Lane, managing director of Brand Events, organisers of Pub in the Park, said: “What a delightful time we had in Warwick. The town welcomed Pub in the Park with open arms and ate, drank and danced their way through the weekend.

“We look forward to returning in 2020.”

Warwick's Pub in the Park Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

Tom Kerridge with Mayor of Warwick Neale Murphy at Pub in the Park. Photo by Geoff Ousby. other Buy a Photo

Adam Bennett chef director at The Cross in Kenilworth doing a cookery demonstration. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

The Gourmet Brownies stall at Pub in the Park. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

View more