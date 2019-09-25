Here's a few photos of the 'Birmingham Balti Bash' train event coming through Warwick
On Sunday (September 22) a selection of vintage trains passed through Warwick railway station as part of the 'Birmingham Balit Bash' event.
The event was organised by Vintage Trains in conjunction with the Branch Line Society with some rare track, Choppers (Class 20's).
Our route went around the West Midlands not routinely travelled by passengers, including the Ironbridge Branch to the temporary stop block.
In the morning it travelled to Shrewsbury via Warwick, Sutton Park and the Ironbridge Branch. After Shrewsbury, the return route went to Bescot, Stourbridge Junction, Smethwick, and through Birmingham Snow Hill and Moor Street stations.
Passengers also got to enjoy a curry on their journey.
It then went on to Warwick, reversing again to set down passengers at Hatton, Dorridge, and Solihull.
Throughout the tour, the train was top-and-tailed by Class 20's.
These photos of the trains were taken by Peter Sumner.