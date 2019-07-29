Here's a few photos of the Warwick Folk Festival's fringe events in Warwick town centre

The festival took place at Warwick School and on Saturday the annual 'fringe' festival took place in the town centre. The traditional parade came through the town showcasing Morris Teams and Ceilidh bands from around the country.

Saturday also saw the annual 'Party on Smith Street' where independent businesses, cafes and restaurants joined in the folk festival celebrations with craft stalls, street food, entertainers and more.

There were also performances on Sunday.

The Warwick Folk Festival parade coming past St Mary's Church

