Here's a few photos of Warwick Court Leet putting food and drink traders to the test for Assizes Day
On Saturday (August 10) members of Warwick Court Leet celebrated their annual Assizes Day and visited shops in the town.
Assizes Day is based on the tradition of the Court Leet acting as 'the trading standards' of the day where they would test produce from businesses to see if it was 'fit for consumption' by the local towns folk.
Places visited this year include: Norma Jean Bakery for Bread, Marks and Spencers for cheese, The ChipShed for fish, The Meat Room for meat and the New Bowling Green for ale.
Town Crier Michael Reddy, Warwick Court Leet Bailiff John Atkinson, Lord of Leet and Warwick Mayor Neale Murphy and Mace Bearer Terry Gardner. Photo by Gill Fletcher