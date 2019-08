We have put together a collection of photos sent to us by the various schools and colleges in the areas of students receiving their results. Make sure to check back on the photo gallery for more additions throughout the day! For the full coverage of results day click here

Students at Myton School receiving their A-level results. ''Photo supplied without caption other Buy a Photo

A level Physics Pupils at Campion School''George Cowgill (Gap year), Oguzhan Aydin (Mechanical Engineering at Coventry University), Jonathan Archer (Computer Science, Nottingham University), Eddie Cowgill (Mechanical Engineering, Lancaster University)''Photo supplied. other Buy a Photo

Campion School''Derin Gungor (Sport and Exercise Science at Nottingham University), Ajay Bawa (Politics at Warwick University), Oguzhan Aydin (Mechanical Engineering at Coventry University), Hollie Malin (Games Art at Coventry University)''Photo supplied other Buy a Photo

Campion School:'Oguzhan Aydin (Mechanical Engineering at Coventry University), Iryna Korsak (Biochemistry at Nottingham University), Jonathan Archer (Computer Science, Nottingham University), Deniz Gungor (Psychology at the University of St Andrews), Derin Gungor (Sport and Exercise Science at Nottingham University), Charlotte Duncan (Geography and Natural Hazards at Coventry University), Matthew Button (Geography and Natural Hazards at Coventry University)''Photo supplied. other Buy a Photo

View more