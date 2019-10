Around 30 stalls were set up in Market Place on Sunday for the festival. As well as stalls selling chocolate, cakes, brownies there were also gin stalls and street food vendors as well as live entertainment.

Warwick chocolate festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

