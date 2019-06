Despite the weather people gathered in Market Place to see some of the world's top female cyclists set off on the stage of the tour at 10.30am. After leaving Warwick, the elite cyclists passed by the University of Warwick, Kenilworth, Meriden, Bedworth, Bilton, and Wellesbourne before heading to the finale of the stage in Burton Dassett Country Park.

Some of the motorbikes before setting off ahead of the cyclists. jpimedia Buy a Photo

