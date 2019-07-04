Here's the line-up for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park in Warwick

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival will be coming to Warwick this week being live music, Michelin-starred chefs and stalls.

Ahead of the festival starting on Friday here is the line-up of Chefs, guests and stalls for the festival.

The stage at Marlow's Pub in the Park. Photo supplied.

Chefs and guests

~ Tom Kerridge (The Hand and Flowers, Marlow)

~ Angela Hartnett (Cafe Murano, London)

~ Atul Kochhar (Sindhu in Marlow, Hawkyns in Buckinghamshire and Indian Essence in Kent)

Marlow's previous Pub in the Park event. Photo supplied.

~ Leon Higham (Rose and Crown, Warwick)

~ Adam Bennet (The Cross, Kenilworth)

~ Mike Bullard (The Burchers Social, Henley-in-Arden)

~ Candice Brown (winner of The Great British Bake Off 2016)

Marlow's Pub in the Park. Photo submitted.

~ Stephen Terry (The Hardwick, Abergavenny)

~ Jodie Kidd (The Half Moon, Kirdford)

~Trevor Blake

~ Nick Deverell-Smith (The Churchill Arms, Paxford)

~ Rosie Birkett (Chef demo host)

~ Fred Sirieix

Music line-up

Friday July 5

~ Tom Odell

~ Scouting For Girls

~ Cecil

Saturday July 6

Afternoon:

~ Toploader

~ Sound of Sirens

~ Courthouse

Evening:

~ Razorlight

~ Stereo MCs

~ Holloway Road

Sunday July 7

~ Will Young

~ The Christians

~ The Rifles

~ Chalk Drawings

Artisan Market Stalls

Aluna Coconut

Anno Distillers

Beki's Brownies

Black Cheese Bomb

Black Storm Brewery

Briscoe's Artisan Jelly

Chill Pill Tea

Cymru Confectionery

Dartmoor Brewery

Gourmet Brownie Ltd

Haworth Gins/ Gascoigne Yorkshire Tonic Waters

Haworth Steam

Heavenly Free From

HMS Spirit

Jelley Distillery

Made For Drink

Norma Jean Bakery

Old Stag Cider

Olive Corner

Pig In The Middle

Pineau UK

Riverside Spirits

Salcombe Dairy

Shakeys Chilli Shack

The Great British Cheese Company

The Nut Butter Company

The Yummy Yank

Weston Biltong

Shopping Village

Briscoe's Artisan Jellies

Guide Dogs

Charles Taylor Trading

Coffee Bean

Fine Grind

Foxy Faces

Freddie's Flowers

GoodTooBee

Gousto

Grapefruit Ltd

Hotel Chocolat

Jardine Brothers

Johnson's Toffees

Neat Gin

Pedrino

Petty Wood and Co

Pieroth Wines

Pineau

Quandoo

Savernake Knives

Shawbury Vintners

Shawberry Wine

Southern Counties Ice Cream

The Kitchens Inc

The Warwickshire Gin Company

For more information or to buy tickets click here