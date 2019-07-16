High-end car dealer jailed for perverting course of justice

Notable Kineton car dealer John McGurk has been jailed for two months in connection with an incident on the A44 near Enstone.

John Peter McGurk, who lives in Stratford-upon-Avon and is managing director of McGurk Performance Cars at the Brook Business Park, Kineton, was sentenced by Oxford Crown Court on July 11.

JP McGurk Performance Cars Limited, Kineton whose managing director was jailed earlier this month NNL-190716-142618009

The car dealer, who sells used Aston Martins and Ferraris, was accused of dangerous driving and committing an act or acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

He was found not guilty on the dangerous driving count but guilty of the second charge, which related to the identity of the driver of the car, for which he received the two-month prison sentence. Jurors made unanimous decisions.

The case arose from an incident on the A44 Oxford to Chipping Norton road near Enstone. McGurk was driving a Ferrari at the time.

McGurk Performance Cars said they hoped to be able to provide a statement.

The entry for Mr McGurk on his company website describes him as ‘our car mad leader, a real enthusiast. The driving force with a very sharp eye for detail and straight talking business. Buying and selling Aston Martins for 20 years’.