Historic tradition of ‘ale tasting’ lives on in Warwick

The historic tradition of ‘ale tasting’ continues to live on Warwick thanks to the Court Leet.

Historically the Court Leet were the bodies that acted as the upholders of Law and Order throughout England from the Middle Ages until 1947.

Warwick Court Leet were joined by other nearby Courts for their annual 'ale tasting' in Warwick. Photo by Gill Fletcher

They also used to check goods were ‘fit and wholesome for consumption’ by residents.

On Tuesday (April 2) members from Warwick Court Leet were accompanied by the Lord of the Leet, Warwick mayor Richard Eddy, Warwick town clerk Jayne Topham and members from the three neighbouring Courts of Alcester, Bromsgrove and Henley in Arden.

They visited the Old Post Office, Foresters Arms and The Fourpenny Shop where ‘ale tasters’ were provided with examples of their ales to taste.

All establishments passed the tests and each was provided with a certificate and a sprig of evergreen to display over the door as a sign of serving good ales in accordance with the tradition.

The Warwick Mayor , who is also the Lord of the Leet, joined members of the Court Leet on their 'ale tasting'. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

John Atkinson, Bailiff of Warwick Court Leet, said: “It was a very enjoyable evening and I’m grateful to all establishments that we visited for their hospitality and participation in keeping this ancient tradition alive within the Town”.