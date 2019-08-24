Horticultural show returns to Warwick this weekend

The Warwick Horticultural & Allotment Society will once again be holding its Annual Show this weekend.

The Show will be held in the Court House ballroom in Jury Street with additional refreshments, craft stalls, plant sales and a raffle outside in the Pageant Gardens.

The Warwick Horticultural & Allotment Society Annual Show in 2018. Photo submitted.

The Show is open to the public on Sunday (August 25) and Monday (August 26) from 10am.

Trophies will be presented by the Mayor of Warwick Neale Murphy on Monday at 3pm.

There are 68 categories of floral art, flowers, fruit and vegetables and household entries on display, with special classes for young people and horticultural groups.

Last year around 300 visitors came to see the show.

