How a physiotherapist at the Leamington Spa Rehabilitation Hospital is literally going that extra mile to help her patients

Maria (centre) with her Feldon Ward Colleagues including ward manager Chris Powell (front left).

A physiotherapist at the Leamington Spa Rehabilitation Hospital is literally going that extra mile to help her patients.

Maria Tomassini will be taking part in the Leamington Spa Half Marathon at the weekend (July 11) in order to raise money for the Feldon Ward Charitable Fund.

Feldon Ward cares for patients recovering from a stroke, and every penny that Maria raises will go towards specialist equipment and resources that go above the NHS standard, to aid the medical teams in delivering the very best care.

Maria, who is an avid runner, said: “I want to run the Leamington Half Marathon for Feldon Ward because we see people’s lives affected and changed in the blink of an eye every day, and it is totally outside of their control.

"I want to run to raise funds and awareness towards stroke and to celebrate the wonderful opportunities that we have and that we too often take for granted. C. R. Swindoll said 'Life is 10 per cent what happens to you and 90 per cent how you react to it'. That is the mindset that I like to share with my patients and the one I want to embrace in taking on this challenge.”

Feldon Ward manager, Chris Powell, said: “I was very excited when Maria came to me and explained she had decided to take on this challenge for our ward. It is great to see people getting back to normal after such a strange and stressful time. The whole ward admires her drive and enthusiasm, and we will be supporting her on the day from the side lines.”