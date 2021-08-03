How you can help a Leamington pub raise much-needed funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

The team at The Copper Pot pub are once again raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

After being forced to postpone their fundraiser in May, the team at The Copper Pot in Warwick Street have been working hard to put together a September raffle for the charity. Tickets are now available.

Sammi Launchbury, team leader at The Copper Pot, said: "Local businesses have been so generous and made sure we have so many prizes up for grabs to hopefully make this a huge success and raise some much-needed funds for such a worthy cause.

Local businesses have donated prizes for the raffle.

"Greene King has raised over £9million for Macmillan in the last nine years and now more than ever we recognise how much charities need community support.

"As we have been unable to hold Macmillan May due to circumstances beyond our control we are going all out for Macmillan September instead.

"We really hope to see lots of the local community supporting us in our fundraising!"