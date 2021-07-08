How you can help disabled people and their families by volunteering to work at Kenilworth charity shop

A Kenilworth charity shop is calling for more volunteers to support its work to raise funds for disabled people and their families.

Scope at Talisman Shopping Centre is seeking new volunteers to support its existing team.

Scope is the disability equality charity in England and Wales, and has had a shop in Kenilworth for 25 years, with 12 years at its current site.

The Scope charity shop in Kenilworth.

The charity’s services range from a helpline, an online community, support to work programmes and, support services for families with disabled children.

Jane Ellis has been volunteering with Scope for more 11 years.

When she retired as a librarian, she thought volunteering for Scope would be a great way to give back to the community and give her a work structure.

She volunteers five days a week and manages the shop’s book department.

Jane said: "I just love the atmosphere in the shop, working alongside a wonderful team. We have such fun and lots of laughs.

“Volunteering gives me great companionship and it’s very rewarding to help support Scope’s cause, creating equality for disabled people."

Amanda Mann, Scope Kenilworth shop manager, added: “It is an opportunity to get the feel-good factor by volunteering in our charity shop in Talisman Square.

“One of the many great things about volunteering is, it’s flexible and can fit in around your lifestyle and studies.

“If you’re at college, you’re retired or are between jobs, volunteering is a great way to get you out of the house, make new friends, be amongst a supportive and fun team and learn new skills.

“We’re a very friendly team and you’ll thoroughly enjoy volunteering with us so if you’re interested, just pop into the shop for a chat or apply online.”