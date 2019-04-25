Hundreds of people attend Kenilworth's Walk of Witness

Hundreds of people attended Kenilworth's annual Walk of Witness last week.

The Walk of Witness and open air service, which takes place every Good Friday, was organised by Churches Together in Kenilworth and District.

Hundreds of people attended Kenilworth's Walk of Witness. Photo submitted.

Members of the Churches Together group participated in the Walk of Witness on Friday morning from All Saints Church in Leek Wootton.

They stopped for refreshments at St John’s Church in Kenilworth, and then carrying the Cross they walked to Abbey End, where they held an Ecumenical Christian open air service.

They then proceeded to Abbey Hill where the Cross was raised and prayers said.

Keith Grierson, Chairman of Churches Together in Kenilworth and District, said: "Congregations from all eight member churches and their respective Leaders participated and amounted to some 500 people, who enjoyed the wonderful sunshine and fellowship."

Raising of the Cross. Photo supplied.

The cross that had been raised on Abbey Hill had been vandalised over the Easter weekend but members of the Churches Together group gathered to fix and restore the cross on Easter Sunday.

If anyone has any information about the vandalism they should call Warwickshire Police on 101.

