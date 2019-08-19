Hundreds of people visit historic Warwick gardens for arts and crafts festival

The team at historic gardens in Warwick are celebrating after attracting hundreds of visitors to their arts and crafts festival.

Last Saturday (August 17) Hill Close Gardens in Warwick hosted their ‘art in the gardens’ festival, where stalls were set up around the 16 individual gardens.

Painter Nigel Fletcher and Liz at Hill Close Gardens. Photo supplied.

The team at the gardens said that around 500 people visited the gardens on the day.

As well as stalls folk band Romany Pie and the Wayfarers folk dance group also performed.

A spokesperson from Hill Close Gardens said: “Our volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the day managing the different areas and activities being held.

"Our LaCE (Learning and Community Engagement) team did an amazing job entertaining the children and giving them an experience to remember with activities ranging from making clay animals to creative drawing and collage work.

Art in the Gardens at Hill Close Gardens. Photos supplied.

“Many local artists attended and this really brought the gardens alive on such a nice day.

"The Warwickshire Woodcarvers were in attendance and this allowed visitors to get up close and see what is involved in this craft.

"Napton Cidery joined in and kept everyone happy with a choice of ciders for sale.

“All in all we are really happy with how the event went. It was a joy to bring in local artists / performers and for crafts people to bring these unique gardens alive.

"Hopefully we were successful in bringing an awareness of the gardens to a wider audience.

“We are mainly volunteer led and everyone pulled together to make the event not only a success but a very enjoyable day for all.”