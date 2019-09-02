Hundreds of people visit Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society's annual show

Hundreds of people visited the annual Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society's annual show over the bank holiday weekend.

For the third year running, the Annual Show was held over the August bank holiday Sunday and Monday in the Court House and Pageant Gardens in Warwick.

Animals made from fruit and vegetables. Photo supplied.

In the Pageant Gardens were refreshments, arts and crafts, a display of horticultural products for people with mobility issues, a plant and produce stall, and a tombola.

Around three hundred visitors came to see the Show exhibits in the stunning surroundings of the Court House ballroom. The number of entries this year was up by one-third – a considerable increase on recent year’s show.

With 67 categories to enter covering floral art, flowers, vegetables, fruit, cakes and jams and children’s categories.

Trophies were awarded by the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Neale Murphy. The runaway winner again for the most points awarded in the Show was Debbie Humpherson of Wootton Wawen Allotments who was presented with the Silver Challenge Cup.

A plant stall that was set up in Pageant Gardens in Warwick.

Derek Powers was awarded the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal.

This medal was named after Sir Joseph Banks, who was born in 1743 and financed Captain Cook’s expedition in the Endeavour, joining it for its three-year journey around the world. Winners of the medal cannot enter again for another two years, so Derek will be planning his 2022 entries.

Derek also won the B. Bastock Member Cup for the most points gained by a member of the Society.

The ‘Best in Show’ trophy was won by Jackson Pascoe for his hedgehog exhibit made with pear and grapes.

The Growers’ Challenge attracted strong entries and was won by Aston Cantlow Allotment Group who narrowly beat Wootton Wawen Allotments, Hill Close Gardens and St. Mary’s Allotments.

In the children’s classes, the 0-6 years Best Entry was awarded to Angelica Latham for her vase of flowers. The Best Entry in the 7-11 category was awarded to Sam and Jess from The Brickyard Barn Outdoor Learning Centre for their sunflower collage.

Other prize winners were Hattie Gleeson, Jackson Pascoe, Charles and Rosie Novis and Emily and Georgia Cleverley. All the children received commemorative certificates from the Mayor.

The Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society is grateful to all the local businesses who gave generous raffle prizes of family tickets to local attractions, restaurant vouchers, gift vouchers and discount vouchers, which helped make the Show so successful.

Everyone is looking forward to its return in 2020.