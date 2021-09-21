The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts celebrated the opening of its new HQ in St Nicholas Park on September 18. Photo supplied

In Pictures: community joins 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts in celebrating opening of new HQ

The new HQ officially opened on September 18

Last weekend the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in St Nicholas Park.

The opening followed more than six years of fundraising and 18 months of construction to create the new headquarters and community building – which was interrupted by an arson attack on its building site last year and then the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the sea scouts were joined by many dignitaries as well as the local community for the official opening and open day event.

Scout Adventurer Sal Montgomery joining in with the duck race. Photo supplied

There were many activities on offer during the opening day. Photo supplied

