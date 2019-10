The fair was set up in the town centre and was open on Friday evening and most of Saturday. This was the first weekend of the annual tradition which dates back around 700 years.

The Runaway Mop will be returning this weekend on Friday (October 25) from 5pm to 10.30pm and on Saturday (October 26) from noon until 10.30pm.

The Warwick Mop Fair returned to town at the weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

