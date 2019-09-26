Jaguar Land Rover unveils opening of huge new facility in Gaydon

Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled the opening of a huge new facility at its Gaydon site.

The opening on Thursday marked the creation of one of UK’s most sustainable non-domestic buildings and the country’s largest automotive creation and development centre.

Jaguar Land Rover's Advanced Production Creation Centre in Gaydon

The Advanced Product Creation Centre brings design, engineering and production purchasing under one roof for the first time in Jaguar Land Rover’s history. The site is 4,000,000m², the equivalent to almost 480 football pitches.

The Gaydon site is home to almost 13,000 engineers and designers. The site forms part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Destination Zero mission.

Chief Executive Officer Sir Ralf Speth said: "At Jaguar Land Rover, we not only participate – we are shaping future mobility.

"Our vision is for a world in which zero emission vehicles, public transport and self-driving pods will form one smart integrated and networked transport system.

Gaydon expansion site of Jaguar Land Rover

"We have consciously invested with a “Destination Zero” attitude.”

The new facility delivers more than 50,000m² of additional work-space. It includes the new Jaguar design studio, co-locating Jaguar and Land Rover design for the first time.

Up to 20 per cent of its energy will come from almost 3,000m² of photovoltaic solar panels on the roof, and the remainder from 100 per cent renewable sources.

The same glazing technology as the Eden Project has been used to bring natural light into the building wherever possible and make it more energy efficient.

Bringing the outside in, the company has created a natural environment in the expanded facility to promote the personal health, wellbeing and productivity of its employees at Gaydon.

A natural landscape is at the heart of the site, creating an ecologically diverse area reusing 80,000m³ of natural soil excavated during the construction process, the equivalent of 30 Olympic-sized pools.

Jaguar Land Rover has already taken several significant steps towards its Destination Zero mission.

From the development of 3D printed ergonomic gloves and sensory steering wheels to upcycling domestic waste to create high quality materials for our vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover is delivering its Destination Zero mission to make societies safer, healthier and the environment cleaner.

Jaguar Land Rover is on track to deliver its commitment to offer customers electrified options for all new Jaguar and Land Rover models from 2020.

The opening at Gaydon follows confirmation of the company’s plans to transform its Castle Bromwich facility into the UK’s first premium electrified plant where a range of new electrified vehicles will be manufactured, starting with the next generation Jaguar XJ.