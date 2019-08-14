Jodie Marsh defends Warwick tattoo artist who was under pressure inking Freddie Mercury tattoo

Jodie Marsh has defended the Warwick-based tattoo artist who tattooed Freddie Mercury on her leg at the weekend.

On Saturday (August 10) Jodie Marsh went to get inked at the new Black Orchid Tattoo Studio in Smith Street.

Jodie Marsh being tattooed by Georgia Talbot.

After posting a video in her Instagram and coverage from a number of media outlets, the tattoo went viral - but for the wrong reasons.

Many criticised the tattoo on social media with some even saying that Freddie looked more like sports commentator Chris Kamara.

As well as making jokes about the tattoo, some also targeted their comments towards tattooist Georgia Talbot who inked Jodie.

After a couple of days of silence about the tattoo, Jodie has now spoken out and has asked people to stop 'hating' on Georgia.

The Freddie Mercury tattoo Jodie has on her leg. Photo from Jodie Marsh's Instagram.

She said that she still supports the artist who inked some of her other portraits.

Jodie starts off her statement on Instagram by saying: "Ok we all now know that my tattoo isn't the best but allow me to say a few words if you will.

"Georgia who did it also did my Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry tattoos 12 years ago. I'm very happy with both of these tattoos.

"I lost touch with Georgia and she got back in touch a few weeks ago to ask if I would come and be tattooed at the opening of her new shop.

Jodie Marsh being tattooed by Georgia Talbot.

"I'd always told her she should have her own shop so was over the moon for her."

Jodie then goes on to say that she didn't get a proper look at the tattoo for a couple of days because of being in pain and being tired and that it wasn't until speaking with friends that she realised that the tattoo was 'unacceptable'.

She said: "I could see he wasn't perfect but I thought he might look better when healed. It was only when I really studied him and chatted to friends that I truly saw the extent of what he looked like. To be clear , I really wanted to help Georgia with her new shop. And I trusted her to do a good job based on other tats she did for me 12 years ago."

Jodie then went on to say that Georgia has offered to pay to get the tattoo fixed or covered up but that she is upset that the tattooist is getting so much hate on social media.

Jodie Marsh's statement on Instagram

"It really upsets me that Georgia is getting so much stick for this. I still rate her as a good tattooist. She has since told me she [felt] very pressured the day she did Freddie."

She then adds: "It's my body and I have accepted that I will have it covered if it can't be fixed. Yes it's important to do your research when booking a tattoo but I truly think Georgia, for whatever reason, had a bad day and I would still recommend her (just not for Freddie portraits).

"So we've all had a good laugh now. And to be honest some of your comments and photos have made me laugh out loud at a time when I wanted to cry. I'm thankful for that but I ask you now to not hate on Georgia any more and to understand that none of us are perfect and that we do all have off days.

"It's not an acceptable tattoo but I know this and Georgia knows this.

"I do wish her nothing but love and success and I truly hope she gets back to her artistic best (as I know she can)."

